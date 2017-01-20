Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

Pledging to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington. His victory gives Republicans control of the White House for the first time in eight years.Looking out over the crowd sprawled across the National Mall, Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads, lamenting "American carnage," shuttered factories and depleted U.S. leadership. President Barack Obama, the man he replaced, sat behind him stoically.Trump's first words as commander in chief were an unapologetic reprisal of the economic populism and nationalism that fueled his improbable campaign. He vowed to stir "new national pride," bring jobs back to the United States, and "eradicate completely" Islamic terrorism."From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only, 'America First," Trump said in a 16-minute address.In a remarkable scene, Trump ripped into Washington's longtime leaders as he stood among them at the U.S. Capitol. For too long, he said, "a small group in our nation's Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost."For Republicans eager to be back in the White House, there was little mention of the party's bedrock principles: small government, social conservativism and robust American leadership around the world. Trump, who is taking office as one of the most unpopular incoming presidents in modern history, made only oblique references to those who may be infuriated and fearful of his presidency."To all Americans in every city near and far, small and large from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again," he said.Trump was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, reciting the 35-word oath with his hand placed upon two Bibles, one used by his family and another during President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration.Trump and wife, Melania, bid Obama and outgoing first lady Michelle Obama farewell as they departed the Capitol grounds in a government helicopter. Trump and Obama's political paths have been linked in remarkable ways. Before running for the White House, the billionaire businessman led efforts to promote falsehoods about the 44th president's citizenship and claim on the office.Obama addressed a staff gathering at Joint Base Andrews before departing for a vacation in California. "You proved the power of hope," he said.Trump's journey to the inauguration was as unlikely as any in recent American history. He defied his party's establishment, befuddled the media and toppled two political dynasties on his way to victory. His message, calling for a resurgence of white, working-class corners of America, was packaged in defiant stump speeches railing against political correctness. He used social media to dominate the national conversation and challenge conventions about political discourse. After years of Democratic control of the White House and deadlock in Washington, his was a blast of fresh air for millions.But Trump's call for restrictive immigration measures and his caustic campaign rhetoric about women and minorities angered millions. And Trump's swearing-in was shadowed by questions about his ties to Russia, which U.S. intelligence agencies have determined worked to tip the 2016 election in his favor.Trump's inauguration drew crowds to the nation's capital to witness the history, though the crowds appeared smaller than past celebrations. Demonstrations unfolded at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police in riot gear helped ticket-holders get through to the ceremony.More than 60 House Democrats refused to attend his swearing in ceremony in the shadow of the Capitol dome. One Democrat who did sit among the dignitaries was Hillary Clinton, Trump's vanquished campaign rival who was widely expected by both parties to be the one taking the oath of office.At 70, Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in as president, marking a generational step backward after two terms for Obama, one of the youngest presidents to serve as commander in chief.Trump takes charge of an economy that has recovered from the Great Recession but has nonetheless left millions of Americans feeling left behind. The nation's longest war is still being waged in Afghanistan and U.S. troops are battling the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. The American health care system was expanded to reach millions more Americans during Obama's tenure, but at considerable financial costs. Trump has vowed to dismantle and rebuild it.Trump faces challenges as the first president to take office without ever having held a political position or served in the military. He has stacked his Cabinet with established Washington figures and wealthy business leaders. Though his team's conservative bent has been cheered by many Republicans, the overwhelmingly white and male Cabinet has been criticized for a lack of diversity.Before attending an inaugural luncheon, Trump signed his first series of orders, including the official nominations for his Cabinet. He joked with lawmakers, including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, and handed out presidential pens.In a show of solidarity, all of the living American presidents attended Trump's inaugural, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill.He has set high expectations for his presidency by promising to return jobs to US shores and reviving the manufacturing industry. He has pledged to crush ISIS and introduce tough new vetting on immigrants from countries where there is terrorist activity, raising fears of discrimination against Muslims.He is promising to build a wall on the southern border, to crack down on undocumented migrants and to gut the financial and environmental regulations that are at the center of the Obama administration's legacy.The world will be watching Trump's inauguration closely because it will usher in a period of uncertainty and instability as he's shown every sign he plans to be as disruptive to convention on the international stage as at home.New presidents typically use the inaugural address -- viewed by a huge crowd fanned out on the National Mall and millions of television viewers -- to issue a call for national unity and ease the wounds of divisive elections. They typically remind Americans of the values and the history that binds them and of the nation's historic mission.Trump, so far, has done little to reach out to his foes since November."He is still talking as if he is the insurgent candidate rather than the President-elect," said Robert Rowland, an expert on presidential rhetoric at the University of Kansas. "Historically, presidents who are effective use inaugural addresses to heal the wounds of the campaign, to talk about what it means to be an American, to discuss shared values and lay out their political principles to come across as a strong not vain leader."He added: "The question with Trump is, if he did those things, would it go against the personality he has established for himself?"After the most polarizing elections, new presidents often take the chance to pay tribute to their defeated rival. In 2001, Bush thanked his vanquished foe Al Gore for a "contest conducted with spirit and ended with grace." Trump did not offer a similar gesture of reconciliation to Clinton.Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday that Trump's inaugural address, which is expected to last around 20 minutes, would come from the heart."It's going to be a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country. He will discuss what it means to be an American," Spicer said, adding that Trump would also address the challenges faced by the middle class. "He'll talk about infrastructure and education, our manufacturing base. I think it's going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document. A vision of where he sees the country, the proper role of government, the role of citizens."All of the presidential social media accounts and websites have been turned over to the new administration. The brand new White House website makes mention of Chicago crime."The Trump Administration is committed to reducing violent crime. In 2015, homicides increased by 17% in America's fifty largest cities. That's the largest increase in 25 years. In our nation's capital, killings have risen by 50 percent. There were thousands of shootings in Chicago last year alone," it says. "Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter. "The Trump Administration's whitehouse.gov website is still in its early stages, but already the "Issues" page has been updated with some of the top priorities Americans can expect the 45th president to pursue.Some of Trump's main goals serve as a stark departure from the Obama Administration.Many are promises he made on the campaign trail, though several preview potential executive orders, such as eliminating the Climate Action Plan and Waters of the U.S. Rule as well as other regulations initiated by President Obama, ordering the creation of a border wall and pulling the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which enumerates rules on global trade.The Obama Administration's issue page on climate change is no longer liveSome of the issues the Trump Administration website tackles:- Trump's energy plan promises "eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule"- Also vows to "take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands that the American people own."- Trump's foreign policy plan promises to "work with international partners to cut off funding for terrorist groups, to expand intelligence sharing, and to engage in cyberwarfare to disrupt and disable propaganda and recruiting."- In his "Standing Up For The Law Enforcement Community" plan, Trump's Administration says it plans on upholding "Americans' Second Amendment rights at every level of our judicial system." He vows to build a border wall and end sanctuary cities."- Vows to renegotiate NAFTA and pull U.S. out of the TPP, "crack down on those nations that violate trade agreements and harm American workers in the process. The President will direct the Commerce Secretary to identify all trade violations and to use every tool at the federal government's disposal to end these abuses."- His jobs plan says "the President has proposed a moratorium on new federal regulations and is ordering the heads of federal agencies and departments to identify job-killing regulations that should be repealed."- In his "Make America Strong Again" plan, Trump promises to "end the defense sequester and submit a new budget to Congress outlining a plan to rebuild our military." as well as building "a state-of-the-art missile defense system to protect against missile-based attacks from states like Iran and North Korea."- In VA reform, Trump promises "reforms will begin with firing the corrupt and incompetent VA executives who let our veterans down."Police deployed pepper spray in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump's inauguration Friday as protesters registered their rage against the incoming president.Spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, "Resist Trump Climate Justice Now," ''Let Freedom Ring," ''Free Palestine."But at one point, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses as they denounced capitalism and Trump. Police in riot gear used pepper spray from large canisters and eventually cordoned off the protesters, who shouted, "Hands up, don't shoot," as a helicopter hovered overhead.The confrontation happened about an hour before Trump's swearing-in at the Capitol.Closer to that scene, lines for ticket holders entering two gates stretched for blocks at one point as protesters clogged entrances.Earlier, the DisruptJ20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, had promised that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest when necessary.Trump supporter Brett Ecker said the protesters were frustrating but weren't going to put a damper on his day."They're just here to stir up trouble," said the 36-year-old public school teacher. "It upsets me a little bit that people choose to do this, but yet again it's one of the things I love about this country."At one checkpoint, protesters wore orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces to represent prisoners in U.S. detention at Guantanamo Bay. Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organize the Disrupt J20 protest, said protesters wanted to show Trump and his "misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous" supporters that they won't be silent.Black Lives Matter and feminist groups also made their voices heard.Most Trump supporters walking to the inauguration past Union Station ignored protesters outside the train station, but not Doug Rahm, who engaged in a lengthy and sometimes profane yelling match with them."Get a job," said Rahm, a Bikers for Trump member from Philadelphia. "Stop crying snowflakes, Trump won."Outside the International Spy Museum, protesters in Russian hats ridiculed Trump's praise of President Vladimir Putin, marching with signs calling Trump "Putin's Puppet" and "Kremlin employee of the month."More demonstrations were planned for later in the day. For one DisruptJ20 event, a march beginning at Columbus Circle outside Union Station, participants were asked to gather at noon, the same time as Trump's swearing-in as the 45th president.The route for the march, which organizers called a "Festival of Resistance," ran about 1.5 miles to McPherson Square, a park about three blocks from the White House, where a rally featuring the filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore was planned."We're going to throw a party in the streets for our side," organizer David Thurston told reporters last week, adding that drummers, musicians and a float of dancers were planned for the march.Along the parade route, the ANSWER Coalition anti-war group planned demonstrations at two locations.Protesters and supporters of Trump clashed Thursday evening outside a pro-Trump event in Washington. Police used chemical spray on some protesters in an effort to control the unruly crowd. Hundreds gathered outside the National Press Club in downtown Washington, where the "DeploraBall" was being held. The name is a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to many of Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables."The demonstrations won't end when Trump takes up residence in the White House. A massive Women's March on Washington is planned for Saturday. Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia's homeland security director, has said 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city Saturday, which could mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus.