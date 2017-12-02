POLITICS

Is James Comey trolling the Trump administration on Instagram?

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Could former FBI Director James Comey's penchant for landscapes and inspirational quotes could be a thinly veiled dig at the Trump administration amid an ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling?

In the hours since former national security advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia, Comey has posted a series of messages to his social media accounts about the triumph of truth and justice.

"'But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream' Amos 5:24," Comey captioned an Instagram post of a flowing stream on Friday, just hours after the news of Flynn's pea broke.



A day later, Comey returned with a photo of a sunset in Westport, Conn., accompanied by a quote attributed to the Buddha:

"Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun; the moon; and the truth."



The two posts are the only things that have been posted to his @Comey Instagram account.

SEE ALSO: Timeline of Michael Flynn's interaction with Russia

While Pres. Trump has yet to respond directly to Comey's posts, he did take to Twitter Saturday morning to say that Flynn's "actions during the transition were lawful" and that he was only fired for lying to investigators.

