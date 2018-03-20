Governor Bruce Rauner hit the polls to cast his ballot today as the surprisingly close race between him and State Rep. Jeanne Ives captured national attention.He encouraged others to do the same and acknowledged this could be a tough election night ahead."This election will be close, closer than many people thought. Every election matters that's why it's so important that everyone get out and vote today. Every vote matters. Get out and vote. A lot of folks take the primary for granted," Rauner said.At 9:40 p.m., with about 50 percent of precincts reporting, Rauner led with 51.6 percent to Ives' 48.4 percent.The governor stumped in the suburbs Tuesday focusing on the north and west sides and urging supporters to get out and vote.This has been an expensive primary for Rauner, who has reportedly pumped more than $50 million of his own money into the campaign.While he voted in Winnetka, the governor will watch tonight's returns from his downtown Chicago home. His staff said he plans to join his supporters at the Hilton later in the evening.Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti was on hand talking about the next challenge they will face in the general election, but the Rauner camp is aware of how close the race could be."You know it always happens towards the end. People start coming out and you see everything drawing closer but at the end of the day Bruce and I are certain we're going to win. We're the only ones that can beat Pritzker. And that needs to happen," Sanguinetti said.Rauner, 61, took advantage of a national GOP wave four years ago to pull off a surprising victory in a state otherwise dominated by Democrats and win his first political office..Ives raised just $4 million - less than any of the other prominent candidates, but has attacked the governor's conservative credentials in edgy TV ads. One of them, which the chairman of the state GOP blasted as a "cowardly attempt to stoke political division," portrays actors mockingly thanking Rauner for not doing enough to restrict illegal immigration, abortion and transgender bathroom rights.But it is the perception of failure on issues like taxes, term limits and job growth, as well as education funding and abortion in some GOP circles, that seems to have lifted Ives' self-described insurgent campaign against a sitting governor from her own party."Primaries are really important because they hold your party's elected officials accountable for their actions over the course of their term, and nobody needs to be held accountable more than Bruce Rauner," Ives said.As she voted in Wheaton she was surrounded by family, including some of her sons in school or the military. She said the last days of the campaign have been exhilarating."We're gonna have an upset today, we're gonna take out this guy who thought he could buy the Republican Party with his checkbook," she said.State Republican lawmakers have been split on who to support. State Rep. Tom Morrison (55th District) said the governor's support for state-funded abortions under Medicare and Medicaid was what flipped him."People like me went to the governor and said, yes we know that you're pro-choice, but not even a Democrat governor would consider signing something like that into law," Morrison said."Governor Rauner's battling with Speaker Madigan has put a lot of people in a position where they wish there was more that was competed," said State Rep. Bill Brady.Exit polls so far Tuesday indicate low voter turnout on the GOP side, which Ives said benefits her.