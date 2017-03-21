Jesse Jackson Jr. has racked up $1.8M in legal debt from his criminal and divorce cases, the former congressman said Tuesday after a court hearing in Cook County."At some point in time, between the two jurisdictions, which we hope in summary judgement, something has to give because it's impossible to pay two sets of lawyers in this city and another set in Washington, D.C., be asked for temporary child support, and alimony, and mortgages that exceed $6,500 a month," Jackson said.Jackson, along with his attorney, appeared before Judge Elizabeth Loredo Rivera at the Daley Center for only moments before a judge issued a continuance in the case of his divorce from former alderman, Sandi Jackson.Afterwards, Jesse Jackson Jr. told reporters that aside from the time he spent in prison, the divorce proceedings have resulted in the biggest emotional toll on his psychological well-being.Earlier Tuesday, Jesse Jackson Jr. called into a court hearing in Washington, D.C.According to Jackson, his estranged wife Sandi said she will never return to Chicago, where he insists the divorce case should be heard. Matters of shared custody will likely be settled out of a D.C. court.Neither Jacksons are currently employed. Jackson is collecting more than six figures in federal workers' compensation. He said his compensation is more modest than what has been reported, but couldn't give specifics and looks forward to getting back to work as soon as he can.