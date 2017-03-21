POLITICS

Jesse Jackson Jr. says wife, he have $1.8M in legal debt from criminal, divorce cases

Jesse Jackson Jr. appeared in a Cook County court on March 21, 2017. (WLS)

By and Tanja Babich
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife have racked up $1.8M in legal debt from their criminal and divorce cases, the former congressman said Tuesday after a court hearing in Cook County.

Currently, the estranged couple are fighting about whether their divorce cases will be litigated in Chicago or Washington, D.C. Jackson seeks to have the case proceed in Illinois, where he lives, while his wife Sandi Jackson, a former Chicago alderman, is requesting the case be handled in D.C., where she lives with their children.

"At some point in time, between the two jurisdictions, which we hope in summary judgement, something has to give because it's impossible to pay two sets of lawyers in this city and another set in Washington, D.C., be asked for temporary child support, and alimony, and mortgages that exceed $6,500 a month," Jesse Jackson Jr. told reporters.

Jackson, along with his attorney, appeared before Judge Elizabeth Loredo Rivera at the Daley Center for only moments before the judge issued a continuance in the case.

Afterwards, Jesse Jackson Jr. told reporters that aside from the time he spent in prison, the divorce proceedings have resulted in the biggest emotional toll on his psychological well-being.

Earlier Tuesday, Jesse Jackson Jr. called into a court hearing in Washington, D.C.

According to Jackson, his wife Sandi said she will never return to Chicago.

"This could have been settled out of court out of purview of the press out of agreement, but Sandra will not return to Chicago," he said.

His attorney said he predicts that the child custody issues may be settled in D.C., while the rest of the case will be settled in Chicago.

Neither Jacksons are currently employed. Jackson is collecting more than six figures from social security disability insurance benefits for his bipolar and depression. He said his compensation is more modest than what has been reported in some news reports, but couldn't give specifics and looks forward to getting back to work as soon as he can.

Jesse Jackson Jr.'s next court appearance is scheduled for April in Washington, D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
