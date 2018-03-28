POLITICS

John Paul Stevens, retired SCOTUS justice, calls for Second Amendment repeal

EMBED </>More Videos

Would Americans be best served without the right to bear arms? That's the argument retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is making. (Shutterstock photo)

By
WASHINGTON --
Would Americans be best served without the right to bear arms? That's the argument retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is making as a growing number of people call for significant gun control legislation in the wake of the student-led March for Our Lives demonstrations over the weekend.

In an op-ed published in the New York Times Tuesday, the 97-year-old Stevens described the origins of the Second Amendment as a relic of the 18th century. He said repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."

RELATED: Remington, U.S. gun company that makes rifle used in Sandy Hook shooting, files for bankruptcy protection

Stevens was on the losing end of a 2008 ruling in which the high court held that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to own a gun for self-defense. He says the decision in that case, District of Columbia v. Heller, "has provided the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power." Stevens retired from the court in 2010, after more than 35 years.

Some Bay Area residents were taken aback by the justice's remarks, including longtime NRA training counselor, Scott Jackson, who says he's been the target of multiple death threats in recent months from those who say he should shut down his firearms safety business.

"My belief is so deep inside of me, my belief, my conviction," said Jackson. "I ask myself, am I doing right, or am I doing wrong? And we all have to ask ourselves that question."

RELATED: Gun control activists look to what's next after 'March for our Lives'

NRA firearms rights attorney, Nafiz Ahmed, believes there shouldn't be a blanket rule.

"There's a very large population in the United States, and one rule for all, may not necessarily be the right thing, especially when it comes to taking firearms away," says Ahmed.

Constitutional law expects say it would be very difficult to repeal the Second Amendment.

"The steps involved are two-thirds vote of each house of Congress, three quarters of the states ratifying, and I think that is very difficult in this political environment," said Stephen Smith, associate clinical professor at Santa Clara University School of Law.

Click here for the latest stories about gun control.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme courtgunssecond amendmentgun lawsgun controlgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Former Madigan campaign worker calls for ethics instigation into Alderman Quinn
Gun safety advocates seek to override Rauner's veto of gun dealer license measure
DuPage County officials reveal cause of delayed primary election results
Willie Wilson launching campaign for mayor of Chicago
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother charged after fatal Gary fire denied bond
Man, 34, charged with stealing ambulance outside St. Bernard Hospital
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Former Madigan campaign worker calls for ethics instigation into Alderman Quinn
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Walmart to remove Cosmo magazine from checkout aisle
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Show More
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Law enforcement veteran to lead Chicago police watchdog agency
Man arrested with arsenal claims he was on secret mission, police say
Metra UP-North trains delayed after person arrested at Evanston station
More News
Top Video
Niles street renamed in honor of Holocaust survivor
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
See inside 'Harry Potter House' listed for $2.9M
Armed man with stolen SWAT armor may have traveled 1,900 miles
More Video