POLITICS

Judge permanently blocks Trump sanctuary cities order

U.S. President Donald Trump waves goodbye as he enters Air Force One after participating in the East Asia Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

SAN FRANCISCO --
A federal judge has permanently blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick issued the ruling on Monday in lawsuits brought by two California counties, San Francisco and Santa Clara. Orrick said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

The judge had previously put a temporary hold on the executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities. The Trump administration has appealed that decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Trump administration has also moved to withhold one particular law enforcement grant from sanctuary cities, prompting a new round of lawsuits.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpsanctuary citiesimmigrationCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Stroger announces candidacy for Cook County Board President
Weekend Watch: Illinois legislative inspector general
Trump says US will declare NKorea state sponsor of terror
Woman says Senator Al Franken inappropriately touched her in 2010
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally at West Garfield Park fast food restaurant
1 dead in Palos Heights shooting
CPD officer who shot at car full of teens gets 5 years in federal prison
3 family members killed in alleged drunk driving crash while on vacation
Woman carjacked while backing out of her driveway in Morgan Park
Charlie Rose suspended by CBS after 8 women accuse him of sexual harassment
Charles Manson dies at 83
Police investigate sexual assault involving Hammond teacher, student
Show More
American hostage mom hopes children 'find enough happiness' to make up for captivity
2 Chicago men freed from prison, exonerated on rape and murder charges
Rodent sighting at South Side school leaves parents concerned
Della Reese, of 'Touched by an Angel,' dies at 86
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
More Photos