POLITICS

Judge: Prosecutors must reveal falsehoods in Schock case

(WLS)

PEORIA, Ill. --
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. attorney in central Illinois to detail in writing any additional "falsehoods" or "misstatements" made to grand juries investigating former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock.

The order by U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce was prompted by prosecutors first denying and then admitting to commenting 11 times on Schock's decision not to testify before either grand jury investigating the Peoria Republican.

Schock resigned in 2015 and has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud, theft of government funds and falsification of election commission filings. The effort by attorneys for Schock to get the charges dismissed revolves around the allegation that prosecutors mentioned the ex-lawmaker didn't appear before the grand jury.

Defendants aren't required to testify before grand juries because a person has a right against self-incrimination.

Bruce noted the change in position came several months after Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Bass denied the allegations by Schock's attorneys, and it was acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Hansen who wrote to the judge clarifying things.

The judge gave Hansen two weeks to respond to his order.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office wouldn't comment on the judge's order. Schock defense attorney George Terwilliger said, "The order speaks for itself."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscongressgrand juryPeoria
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Feds blast 'naked claims' by ex-Rep. Aaron Schock
POLITICS
Anti-abortion US rep asked mistress to get one
Violence mars Catalonia independence vote in Spain, hundreds hurt
Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services
DACA renewal deadline nears, Chicago area help available
More Politics
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells family she has 'clean conscience'
Las Vegas bodycams shows officers' response amid gunfire
GoFundMe for Las Vegas victims passes $8M
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
Anti-abortion US rep asked mistress to get one
Teen killed in fiery, head-on crash near Elburn
Chicago firefighters, paramedics head to Puerto Rico
Show More
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Jason Aldean cancels shows out of respect for Las Vegas victims
Suspect in scholar's disappearance charged with kidnapping
Bryan Bickell to retire from NHL as Chicago Blackhawk
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos