  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: 26th Anniversary Desert Storm Remembrance Ceremony... around 11:30AM
POLITICS

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized for kneeling on Oval Office couch

EMBED </>More News Videos

Conway criticized for kneeling on Oval Office couch

WASHINGTON --
Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration.


Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office's famed resolute desk at various times during his eight years in office.



And of course, some people even used the Oscars best picture mix-up to apply it to this situation.


Conway has yet to weigh in on the criticism.
Related Topics:
politicsthe white housePresident Donald TrumppoliticsWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump goes to Congress to make a sale
Chicago-area representatives bring guests to Trump's budget speech
Gov. Rauner no-show at Trump's governors' events
Chance the Rapper to meet with Gov. Rauner: 'I'm eager to hear his ideas'
More Politics
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
Beloved hippopotamus brutally slain at El Salvador zoo
After 88 years, Andersonville's Swedish Bakery opens for last time
2 who threatened violence at black child's party get lengthy prison terms
Teen shot in Round Lake Beach
'Hamilton' tickets on sale Tuesday; Chicago run extended 16 weeks
President Trump goes to Congress to make a sale
Show More
Livery driver shot by passenger in Washington Park carjacking
3 killed, 2 injured after small plane crashes into California home
BBB: Be careful buying medicine online
Chicago cracks down on nutrition clubs, many selling Herbalife
Exclusive interview: Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
More News
Top Video
BBB: Be careful buying medicine online
After 88 years, Andersonville's Swedish Bakery opens for last time
Manhunt underway for accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
Chicago cracks down on nutrition clubs, many selling Herbalife
More Video