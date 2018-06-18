POLITICS

Kerry Kennedy, daughter of RFK, talks about new book, "Robert F. Kennedy: Ripples of Hope," 50 years after his death

Kerry Kennedy's new book, "Robert F. Kennedy: Ripples of Hope," was released in June on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. (WLS)

Kerry Kennedy's new book chronicles the memories of her father, Robert F. Kennedy, from herself as well as from politicians, celebrities, activists and business leaders.

The book, called "Robert F. Kennedy: Ripples of Hope," was released this month, which is the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

Kerry Kennedy wrote the book based on conversations with others and explores the Kennedy's influence throughout history.

She spoke to Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore, Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom, journalists and commentators Soledad O'Brien, Chris Matthews, Van Jones, and Joe Scarborough, activists Gloria Steinem and Dolores Huerta, business leaders Tim Cook and Howard Schultz, and entertainers Bono, George Clooney, Tony Bennett, Harry Belafonte, and Shirley Maclaine.
Kerry Kennedy's new book, "Robert F. Kennedy: Ripples of Hope," was released in June on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. Part 2

