POLITICS

Labels on 'Don's Johns' port-a-potties covered in tape for Donald Trump's inauguration

A portable restroom, with the name "Don's Johns" covered up, is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Matthew Daly)

WASHINGTON --
It's the great port-a-potty cover-up for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Workers preparing for the inauguration Jan. 20 have taped over the name of the company - "Don's Johns" - that has long supplied portable restrooms for major outdoor events in the nation's capital.

Virginia-based Don's Johns calls itself the Washington area's top provider of portable toilet rentals. But the name apparently strikes too close to home for organizers of the inauguration of Donald John Trump.

Workers have placed blue tape over the company name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration.

The company's name is clearly visible upon close inspection, but is blocked for a wide-angle view by a TV or still camera.

Robert Weghorst, chief operating officer for Don's Johns, said he did not know the logos were covered up until The Associated Press reported on it Friday, lighting up his company switchboard and "blowing up" its social media accounts.

"We don't know why it's being done. We didn't tell someone to do it," he said in a telephone interview. "We're proud to have our name on the units."

A spokesman for the Architect of the Capitol, which oversees the Capitol and its grounds, said the logos were being covered or removed to comply with Capitol grounds restrictions on advertising.

Staff determined that signs for Gene's Johns - a competitor that also is providing portable toilets for the inauguration - "can be easily peeled off," the spokesman said in an email. The Don's Johns logos cannot be removed easily "and are being covered with tape," the email said.

Don's Johns has provided portable toilets for many major events in Washington, including the 2009 and 2013 inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama, Weghorst said. No logos were taped over during those events, he said.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Presidential Inaugural Committee declined to comment.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties to him
Illinois' 100th General Assembly sworn in
Presidential inaugurations through the years
More Politics
Top Stories
Justice Department releases scathing report on CPD
Chicagoans react to scathing DOJ report on police department
Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in shootings to start MLK Day weekend
3 Officers Facing Administrative Charges in Tamir Rice Case
Boy, 17, critically wounded in shooting at Little Village restaurant
Murder warrant issued for son of slain congressional aide
Cure your winter blues at the Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show
Show More
PUSH Excel Scholarship Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Cubs Convention opens; exclusive interview with Tom Ricketts
Evanston police dashcam video released of Northwestern student's arrest
Looking for adventure at the All-Canada Show
Weekend Watch: DOJ report on Chicago police abuses
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos