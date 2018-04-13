POLITICS

Lawyers: Jesse Jackson Jr., wife reach divorce settlement

CHICAGO --
Attorneys say former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his estranged wife have reached a divorce settlement nearly five years after they pleaded guilty to schemes related to the misuse of a congressional campaign fund.

Lawyers for Jackson and former Chicago Alderman Sandi Jackson said Friday that the deal ends their 27-year marriage.

Both Jacksons pleaded guilty in August 2013 to misusing the campaign fund. Each was sentenced to prison for diverting $750,000 to personal use from 2005 to 2012. Both have been released from prison.

Jesse Jackson Jr. filed for divorce in 2016 citing "irreconcilable differences." The former Chicago congressman is the son of civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The divorce case was handled in Washington, where Sandi Jackson and the couple's two children live. The settlement resolves legal issues between them but isn't public.
