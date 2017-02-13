POLITICS

Library of Congress store removes misspelled Trump poster

President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
An inauguration poster of President Donald Trump that included a misspelling in a quote has been removed from the online store of the Library of Congress.

The poster includes Trump's quote, "No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach." The phrase should be "too great."

Twitter users quickly spotted the error over the weekend and the item was removed. An archived version of the listing is accessible through the Internet Archive website.

The marketing materials for the poster came from a third party vendor and the Library regrets not catching the mistake, said Library spokeswoman Gayle Osterberg.

"The item itself does not contain the error," she said.

It's at least the third high-profile spelling error from the government of late. The Education Department misspelled the name of W.E.B. DuBois on Twitter Sunday and mistyped again when apologizing for the error.

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldbizarre
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trudeau talks trade with Trump at White House
Trump aide repeats debunked voter fraud claim, offers no new evidence
Hundreds moon Trump Tower at Chicago protest
Dominican paper apologizes for using Baldwin photo for Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
2 girls remain critical after separate shootings
Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey charged with child sexual abuse
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
US-born NASA scientist says he was told to unlock his phone at border
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Trudeau talks trade with Trump at White House
5 killed, 22 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Wife of slain KKK 'imperial wizard' held on suspicion of murder
California dam water level drops after massive evacuation
Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump takes credit
Trump aide repeats debunked voter fraud claim, offers no new evidence
Woman calls 911 to report her own murder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos