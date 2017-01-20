Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Bloomingdale officer killed in crash; police update investigation... shortly
Full Story
Email
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wls
Friday, January 20, 2017 06:05AM
Watch live ABC News network coverage of the Trump inauguration.
Related Topics:
politics
presidential inauguration
donald trump
ABC News
congress
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president
Inauguration week event schedule
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president
Inauguration week event schedule
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash
McDonald's to bring 1,100 jobs to West Loop
'El Chapo' extradited to United States
Video shows Park Forest officers resuscitating overdose victim
Man shot by sheriff's officer in Gary has died, K-9 officer recovering
Girl cut by masked man in Indian Head Park home invasion, police say
Show More
Dog mauls 2-month-old to death
Dennis Hastert wants reimbursement for $1.7M in hush money
NYC rally underway on inauguration eve 'to protect shared values'
Alligator snapping turtle 'Patsy McNasty' gets new home at nature museum
Chicago police officer charged with murder to be released on home monitoring
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago