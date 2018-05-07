Lori Lightfoot resigns from Chicago Police Board as she weighs mayoral run

Lori Lightfoot resigned Monday from the Chicago Police Board as she weighs a run for mayor of Chicago.Lightfoot, who served as president of the board, said in a resignation letter to Mayor Rahm Emanuel that she would "continue my efforts to be a passionate advocate for issues that are critical to uplifting the quality of life for all Chicagoans."Last week, Lightfoot said she would decide soon about whether she would join the Chicago mayor's race.Lightfoot said she was weighing her options before deciding if she will join an already crowded field of eight candidates.In 2015, Emanuel appointed Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, to lead the city's police board.The civilian board gives residents a voice in the police disciplinary process.Lightfoot was once a finalist to head the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago. She headed the Chicago Police Department's Office of Professional Standards between 2002 and 2005 and from 1996 to 2002 worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago.Emanuel had said one of the reasons he chose Lightfoot is because she has public safety experience.Lightfoot replaced Demetrius Carney, who stepped down after leading the board since 1996.