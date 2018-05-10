Lori Lightfoot to announce run for Chicago mayor

Former Chicago Police Board President and Police Accountability Task Force Chair Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce her plans to run for Chicago mayor.She plans to join the already crowded field of eight candidates seeking to unseat Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Lightfoot has often criticized Emanuel for his police decisions.Lightfoot is a former federal prosecutor. She was the point person for police reform after the Laquan McDonald shooting and ran the police board from when she was appointed in 2015 until her resignation earlier this week.She said in her resignation letter to Emanuel that she would "continue my efforts to be a passionate advocate for issues that are critical to uplifting the quality of life for all Chicagoans."The civilian board gives residents a voice in the police disciplinary process.Emanuel had said one of the reasons he appointed Lightfoot is because she has public safety experience. She replaced Demetrius Carney, who stepped down after leading the board since 1996. Lightfoot was replaced by Ghian Foreman, who was the board's vice president.Lightfoot was once a finalist to head the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago. She headed the Chicago Police Department's Office of Professional Standards between 2002 and 2005 and from 1996 to 2002 worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago.