March for Our Lives: Chicago students head to Washington D.C. for rally

A group of Chicago students left O?Hare Friday morning to go to Washington D.C. for the March for Our Lives rally. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A group of Chicago students left from O'Hare Airport Friday morning to head to Washington D.C. for a massive event called "March for Our Lives."

The students from After School Matters will take to the streets of Washington D.C. to call for an end to gun violence, specifically in schools. Some are sharing their own personal stories of gun violence and how it affected them.

Mya Middleton from the Austin neighborhood witnessed and armed robbery when she was 13 years old. She said the suspect threatened her and warned her to keep quiet.

The North Grand High School student plans to tell her story to the crowd this weekend.

"It's very emotional because the gun was pointed directly in my face, you know. I'm just tired of leaving it in the dark, I'm tired of everyone else's stories being left in the dark, cause I know there is a bunch more people besides me who's gone through experiences or another experience like gun violence, i wanted to shed some light on those who don't have the courage to speak up like I can," Middleton said.

The march comes after the school shooting in Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend.
