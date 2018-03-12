POLITICS

Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson call on Gov. Rauner to sign gun control bill

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Supt. Eddie Johnson called on Governor Bruce Rauner to sign a bill to license gun dealers. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and other city leaders are demanding Governor Bruce Rauner sign a bill tightening gun laws in Illinois.

Nearly two dozen people crowded the stage at a press conference at CPD Headquarters Monday morning, urging Governor Rauner to sign the legislation. The most emotional plea came from gun violence victims and their families.

The gun dealer licensing act was sent to Governor Rauner's office on March 1. Mayor Emanuel and Chicago police joined forced to call on the governor to sign it. They were also joined by gun violence prevention advocates and state legislators.

Senate Bill 1657 would require criminal background checks for all gun shop employees. It would also require training to help gun shop employees identify a buyer purchasing a gun for someone else. Dealers and their employees would also have to take training to make sure they know how to properly conduct background checks, store guns and stop thefts.

"Here in Illinois we license cigar shops. We license liquor shops. We license barber shops. We now have a chance is the governor will sign the bill to license gun shops. All eyes are on the governor," Mayor Emanuel said.

"Not one more family should have to experience what mine did because gun dealers aren't held accountable in taking common sense precautions to ensure their guns aren't ending up in the wrong hands," said Delphine Cherry, who lost two children to gun violence.

The Illinois Coalition Against Gun Violence announced that they will be launching a statewide campaign to send pens to Governor Rauner's office. The pens were used by gun victims, their families and community members urging the governor to sign the bill.

Governor Rauner has not signaled whether he will sign the bill. He still has about six weeks to decide.
