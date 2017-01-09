A petition calling for four western suburbs to be annexed into one city is facing backlash from the politicians who lead those towns.Last week, someone filed a petition seeking to have the question of annexation of Woodridge, Warrenville and Lisle into the City of Naperville on the April 4th ballot. The court document doesn't indicate who is behind it, or whether it's a group or just one individual.All four mayors said Monday the petitions are an ill-advised attempt at creating confusion and frustration among citizens."The majority of the names don't match the signatures that were on that petition, so you talk about being invalid," Lisle Mayor Joe Broda said."If this indeed got on the ballot, then there would be significant expense to educate the public as to what was going on - all of which would be fruitless from our perspective," Warrenville Mayor David Brummel said.Formal objections to the annexation petition were filed Monday on behalf of the residents of all four suburbs.