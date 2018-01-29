Meet the Candidates forum from the 4th Congressional District

Univision Chicago, ABC 7 Chicago, the League of Women Voters of Illinois, and the Little Village Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host a Meet the Candidates Forum with the candidates running in the Democratic Primary race for the 4th Congressional District seat, Tuesday, January 30, 2018 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.The forum will be moderated by ABC 7's Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision anchor Enrique Rodriguez at Mi Tierra Restaurant, 2528 South Kedzie, Chicago. (*Note: With only one Republican candidate running for the seat, there will not be a Republican Primary race.) ABC 7 Chicago has been bringing candidate debates and forums to Chicagoans for more than two decades.The Meet the Candidates Forum will give those living and working in the 4th Congressional District a chance to directly address problems and issue affecting their community. The event will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com and on the ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page, Univisionchicago.com and the Univision Chicago Facebook page from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.The Democratic candidates running in the primary who will participate in the forum include Sol Flores, Jesus Chuy Garcia, Richard Gonzalez, Raymond Lopez, Joe Moreno.