Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb paid a visit to Gary Friday night, one of several trips he's taken around the state."I think it makes me not just accessible, but more in touch and a better governor at the end of the day," Holcomb said.The hosts of the night's meet and greet included Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, the Ministers Task Force of Gary Indiana and We Women Empowered, a group headed by Chicago restauranteur and civil rights activist Josephine "Mother" Wade.