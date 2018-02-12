POLITICS

National Portrait Gallery unveils portraits of Barack, Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama, right, and Artist Kehinde Wiley, left, unveil the Obama's official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON --
The National Portrait Gallery unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Barack Obama's portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley - an artist best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African-Americans. For Michelle Obama's portrait, the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery's 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

The paintings were being unveiled Monday at the gallery, which is part of the Smithsonian group of museums. The gallery has a complete collection of presidential portraits.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsartbarack obamamichelle obamasmithsonianWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Former Supt. Garry McCarthy hasn't decided on mayoral run
Dash to DC? 'Clueless' actress mulling Congressional run
Weekend Watch: J.B. Pritzker's philanthropy
Trump won't declassify Democratic memo, sends back to committee
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman charged in sexual assault of 6-year-old girl in Marquette Park
4 dead, 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
West Side factory collapses after fire
Father killed at bar after fight over German shepherd's weight
1 suspect in custody, 2 on loose after Skokie carjacking
Southwest gets new supply of deicing fluid at Midway
Former Texas beauty queen wakes with British accent
Gay teacher fired after posting her wedding photos online
Show More
Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon help lead Americans to figure skating bronze
Set your alarm clocks: More royal wedding details
Witness describes seeing survivor walk out of flames of Grand Canyon chopper crash
Emanuel, lawmakers propose change to carjacking laws
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos