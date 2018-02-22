POLITICS

New charges brought against ex-Trump campaign associates

EMBED </>More Videos

Shortly after Donald Trump was elected president, The Federal Savings Bank in Chicago loaned his ex-campaign chairman $16 million. (WLS)

WASHINGTON --
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a business associate.

The filing adds allegations of tax evasion and increases the amount of money Manafort is accused of laundering through offshore accounts to $30 million. The additional charges involve much of the same conduct Manafort and his longtime associate, Rick Gates, were charged with last year in an indictment in Washington.

The new indictment comes a week after Mueller filed charges against 13 Russians, accusing them of a vast conspiracy to undermine the U.S. presidential election.

The charges against Manafort and Gates don't relate to any allegations of misconduct related to Trump's campaign. Half of the newly filed charges are income tax violations, but the other half are bank-related including fraud and conspiracy.

The institutions are not named - nor are the bank officials who were allegedly swindled by Manafort - but loans known to be from Chicago-based Federal Savings Bank are described in the filing paperwork.

As the ABC 7 I-Team reported Wednesday, Federal Savings made $16 million in home mortgage loans to Manafort.

The Associated Press and WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussiau.s. & world
POLITICS
President Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
Rauner participates in diversity demonstration involving a glass of milk
'I'm truly a Democrat': Newcomer seeks to unseat Congressman Lipinski
'I hear you': What Trump's note said during Fla. victim meeting
More Politics
Top Stories
Missing Rockford mom, boyfriend found dead; estranged husband dies of gunshot
Person of interest in custody in murder of 2-year-old boy in Little Village
Murder charges filed in death of man found in burning Jeep in Mount Prospect
Steve Wilkos, ex-Jerry Springer security director, faces drunken driving charge
Father of missing 5-year-old boy: 'I just want him to come home'
Chicago Weather: Animals rescued from floodwaters in NW Indiana
Child injured by dog during boarding for Southwest flight
Sheriff: Deputy on duty during Parkland school shooting never went inside
Show More
President Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
Police investigating burglary after car crashes into Skokie Best Buy
Homeless couple arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts on their son
Proposed SC law would fine saggy pants wearers
More News
Top Video
I-Team: How to stop the next predator
Chicago Weather: Animals rescued from floodwaters in NW Indiana
Person of interest in custody in murder of 2-year-old boy in Little Village
Rauner participates in diversity demonstration involving a glass of milk
More Video