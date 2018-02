New charges brought against ex-Trump campaign associates

Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a business associate.The filing adds allegations of tax evasion and increases the amount of money Manafort is accused of laundering through offshore accounts to $30 million. The additional charges involve much of the same conduct Manafort and his longtime associate, Rick Gates, were charged with last year in an indictment in Washington.The new indictment comes a week after Mueller filed charges against 13 Russians, accusing them of a vast conspiracy to undermine the U.S. presidential election.The charges against Manafort and Gates don't relate to any allegations of misconduct related to Trump's campaign. Half of the newly filed charges are income tax violations, but the other half are bank-related including fraud and conspiracy.The institutions are not named - nor are the bank officials who were allegedly swindled by Manafort - but loans known to be from Chicago-based Federal Savings Bank are described in the filing paperwork.As the ABC 7 I-Team reported Wednesday, Federal Savings made $16 million in home mortgage loans to Manafort