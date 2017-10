New screening rules announced for some refugees

On the same day that President Donald Trump's four-month worldwide ban on refugees ended, White House officials have just announced tougher new screening procedures for people from certain terror-prone nations.The executive order signed late Tuesday calls for enhanced vetting for refugees coming from certain unnamed countries. Eleven nations have been targeted by the Trump administration, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.After the four-month review, the administration determined that an additional 90-day review on those 11 countries was needed. Those countries are not being identified because of "law enforcement sensitivities," according to a DHS official on a background call.However, individuals from those 11 counties will be considered on a case-by-case basis for resettlement, only if they are determined to be in the "U.S. national interest" and don't pose a security threat. That same criteria is not needed for other applicants.Tuesday's White House directive refers only to eight nations identified in September as having deficiencies in their travel screening processes. It is likely those eight are on the new enhanced screen list. They are North Korea, Syria, Chad, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Venezuela.The new executive order replaces one that Trump signed earlier this year which had temporarily halted admissions for refugees from all countries, with only a few exceptions.Now certain refugees seeking entry to the U.S. will face what officials described as more stringent and thorough examination of their backgrounds, in line with Trump's "extreme vetting" policy for immigrants.The Homeland Security Department, the State Department and other U.S. agencies have been reviewing the screening process during the temporary ban. Specific vetting measures have not been outlined but in the past homeland security officials have spoken about examining applicants' social media posts and other investigative measures to identify those who may sympathize with extremists or pose a national security risk.Refugees already face an extensive backlog and waiting periods that can take years. Additional screening is likely extend the timeline.Even with the total ban lifted, refugee admissions are expected to be far lower than in recent years. In September Mr. Trump capped refugee admissions at 45,000 for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1, a cut of more than half from the 110,000 limit put in place by President Barack Obama.The I-Team has reported that Illinois currently ranks 10th nationally in the number of refugees resettled , with 3,125 permitted residency here in 2016.