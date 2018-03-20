POLITICS

Newcomer Marie Newman seeks to unseat Congressman Dan Lipinski in 3rd District

Democrats Marie Newman and Dan Lipinski are facing off in the 3rd Congressional District. (WLS)

By
Democratic voters in Illinois' 3rd congressional district are deciding whether to continue supporting U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski or back political newcomer Marie Newman.

Lipinski is known as one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress. He's seeking his eighth term.

Newman has the backing of progressive groups and lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The district includes parts of Chicago's south and west sides and southwestern suburbs.

Beauty shop owner Manuel Hernandez of Berwyn says he's going with Newman. The 46-year-old father says he doesn't think Lipinski "is enough of a Democrat."

Trucking company worker Joe Nowak of Summit says he voted for Lipinski because he's comfortable with him. He says Lipinski has been "a neighborhood figure my whole life."


Newman, a former advertising executive and mother of two, has accused Lipinski of being out of step with the values of the Democratic party and the 3rd Congressional District.

Lipiniski is one of the rare members of his party who is anti-abortion, opposes same-sex marriage and voted against the Affordable Care Act. His positions have caused two other Democratic members of Congress from Illinois -- Jan Schakowsky and Luis Gutierrez -- to endorse Newman.

However, Lipinski is supported by the most powerful Democrat in the state, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, which is a hurdle that Newman knows she must overcome.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
