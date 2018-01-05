POLITICS

Fact check: Widely circulated tweet claims Pres. Trump demanded the 'gorilla channel'

EMBED </>More Videos

No, Pres. Trump did not demand the 'gorilla channel' in the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Danny Clemens
"On his first night in the White House, President Trump complained that the TV in his bedroom was broken because it didn't have 'the gorilla channel.'"

So begins a widely circulated tweet claiming to be an excerpt from Michael Wolff's controversial book "Fire and Fury."

The tweet goes on to claim that Trump's staffers built a "hastily constructed transmission tower on the South Lawn" to broadcast a number of gorilla documentaries on a loop. Alas, the president still found the channel boring because "the gorillas aren't fighting" after watching for 17 hours a day, the tweet said:


The problem? The tweet is a product of self-described parody account @pixelatedboat, an artist who goes by Ben and usually shares comics and other memes on his various social media accounts.

Nonetheless, some people ran with the tweet, which has received tens of thousands of shares and retweets on @pixelatedboat's account as of Friday afternoon. It has also been shared by other Twitter users out of the context of the satire account that originally posted it, leading some to believe the apish tale.

It got so bad that @pixelatedboat changed his display name on Twitter to 'the gorilla channel thing is a joke' and responded with a follow-up tweet:

"[That feeling when] you parody a guy making up [stuff] about Trump but people believe it so you become part of the problem," he added an hour after the original tweet, also saying the gorilla story was "more credible than most of the [stuff] I make up."

On Twitter, many readers said they believed the story until reading the comments decrying the tale as false. Cable company Spectrum apparently fell for the ruse, responding to one reader's request to have the (non-existent) gorilla channel added to their service lineup.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssocial mediadonald trumpPresident Donald Trumptwitterwashington d.c.what's trendingbuzzworthythe white housegorillaswild animalshoaxparody
POLITICS
Sen. Durbin visits veterans home during Legionnaires' crisis
328 Cook County employees laid off due to budget cuts, officials say
AG Sessions to end policy that let legal pot flourish, AP sources say
Rauner staying at veterans home during Legionnaires' crisis
More Politics
Top Stories
328 Cook County employees laid off due to budget cuts, officials say
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $450M jackpot
Flight diverted after man defecates, makes mess of 2 bathrooms
Reward increased to $20K in Dolton fatal shooting
Apps can help battle robo-calls and telemarketers
6 firefighters accused of gang raping teen girl
Fire at Naperville home likely caused by Christmas tree
Police: Man punches 34-year-old to death in Walmart
Show More
Family who lost son to pediatric brain cancer continues his mission
Police: Aurora teacher charged with exposing himself to teen
HP recalls certain notebooks, mobile workstations for battery dangers
'This is a gift' says universal blood type donor
More News
Top Video
Water main breaks, burst pipes more common with next week's warm up
Sen. Durbin visits veterans home during Legionnaires' crisis
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Greyhound riders stranded in Chicago since Thursday
More Video