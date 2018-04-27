POLITICS

North Korea, South Korea agree to end war

Leaders of North and South Korea have said that they have agreed to declare the Korean War over in 2018. (WLS)

GOYANG, South Korea --
North and South Korea have agreed to stop all hostile acts over "land, sea and air" that can cause military tensions and clashes, after a summit between their leaders at a border truce village.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced Friday that starting May 1 they will suspend all loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts the countries have been blaring at each other across their heavily-armed border. They will also dismantle broadcasting equipment.

The Koreas also agreed to stop flying propaganda leaflets across their border.

The countries also agreed to take steps to defuse the relatively frequent clashes around their western maritime border by designating the area as a "peace zone" and guarantee safe operations of fishermen from both countries.

The Koreas plan to hold military talks in May to further discuss reducing tensions.

The two Koreas also agreed to rid their peninsula of nuclear weapons but failed to provide any new specific measures how to achieve that.

A joint statement issued after their leaders' talks Friday says the two Koreas confirmed their goal of achieving "a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization."

North Korea has placed its nukes up for negotiations. It has previously used the term "denuclearization" to say it can disarm only when the United States withdraws its 28,500 troops in South Korea.

The statement didn't say what other specific disarmament steps North Korea would take.

President Donald Trump is tweeting "KOREAN WAR TO END" after a historic meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea.

Trump is expected to meet with Kim in late May or June.

He tweeted: "KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!"



In a separate tweet sent minutes earlier, Trump said "good things are happening, but only time will tell."
