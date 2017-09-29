POLITICS

Notable firings and resignations under the Trump administration

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a look at notable firings and resignations under President Donald Trump. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Less than a year into his administration, President Donald Trump's staff has undergone several changes.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is the latest member of the Trump Administration's cabinet to resign, amidst criticism of his use of private planes for government travel. Price's departure came as he was being investigated by the inspector general's office at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here's a look at notable people who resigned or were fired from the Trump Administration:

Steve Bannon
Bannon served as the White House's chief strategist before resigning from his post on August 14, exactly one year after he joined Trump's campaign. He returned to leading the conservative media outlet Breitbart News following his resignation.

Anthony Scaramucci
Scaramucci served as White House communications director for just 11 days before he resigned. During his time as communications director, Scaramucci had an expletive-riddden phone call with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza in which he criticized Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

Sean Spicer
The White House press secretary resigned after a tumultuous six-month run on the podium where he often had run-ins with the press. His daily televised briefings made him the subject of a high-profile Saturday Night Live parody by Melissa McCarthy.

Michael Flynn
Trump's first National Security Advisor, former Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, had the shortest tenure in that position. After just 24 days, Flynn resigned on February 13, after The Washington Post stated he had spoken with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition of power.

James Comey
Trump fired the FBI director on May 9, 3-and-a-half years into a 10-year term. He initially claimed that Comey's firing was due to his handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation during the 2016 election, but he also admitted to NBC's Lester Holt that it was because he was unhappy with the investigation into his own campaign's ties with Russia.

Reince Priebus
Former RNC chair Reince Priebus was appointed to the powerful position of Chief of Staff but unceremoniously fired, seemingly via tweet, on July 28. Trump announced that General John Kelly, serving as Secretary of Homeland Security, would be replacing him.


Sally Yates
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired just hours after she announced the Justice Department would not defend Trump's controversial executive order temporarily banning all refugees and travelers from certain countries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssean spicerthe white housemichael flynnu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpjames comey
Load Comments
POLITICS
Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Bar uses 'Lynch,' 'Kaepernick' jerseys as doormats
Nationwide ICE busts target 'sanctuaries,' including Chicago
Rauner signs bill expanding public financing for abortions in IL
More Politics
Top Stories
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Transgender teen's eyes gouged, genitals stabbed, authorities say
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal, will avoid prison time
Arrest made in mother's buttocks implant death at apartment
National tree company to pay record fine for immigration practices
Dance team's moves 'too sexy' for school, parents say
Show More
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
Court tells owners to pony up after donkey chomps McLaren backside
Charges filed against serial bank robbery suspect
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Newly uncovered film clip shows construction of State Street subway
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
More Video