Obama surprises crowd at public meeting about presidential center

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former President Barack Obama surprised the crowd gathered at a a public hearing Tuesday evening addressing concerns from South Side neighbors about the planned presidential center.
The latest goodwill gesture is a $3.5 million donation to replace a turf field that will be ripped up during the center's construction in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood.
Despite the benefits touted by the foundation, many neighbors have their doubts.
"We want our homes guaranteed, we want some jobs guaranteed, we want education guaranteed," said Rev. Finley C. Campbell, of the Unitarian Universalist Multiracial Unity Action.
A coalition of organizations gathered before the community at McCormick Place.
"We are asking you today, listen to us, sit down with us, negotiate with us," said Haroon Garel, of Southside Together Organizing for Power.
While some offer input, others are get ready for any opportunities that may come with the center.
At the IBEW NECA Technical Training Institute in Alsip, first-year electrical apprentices have a couple of weeks before they are on the job site. And eventually new jobs will be the Obama Center where the Obama's are demanding a diverse construction team.
"Those who are in the program they'll go work for that contractor but the key is you have to be in the program first," said Maurice King, of IBEW NECA Technical Institute.
"We might be putting our hands on that. Hopefully," said apprentice electrician Marshun Robinson.
"New door open new changes especially for women and women of color so hopefully," said apprentice electrician Dominique Johnson. "I'm exciting to see where that goes."
"It gives me hopes for my future kids and friends down the line knowing that it's not a closed door," said apprentice electrician Kelly Lucinski.
"Hopefully it's going to be an honor to work there. That's one of the main reasons why I wanted to be an electrician to work all around the city and build it up," said apprentice electrician Rico Smart.
Details about the Center are still a work in progress, but some will be ready to do the work as the construction industry demands more diversity.
For information about the construction project and opportunities, visit: http://www.lakesidealliance.com/