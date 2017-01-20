BARACK OBAMA

Obamas appeal for public's help in their life after the White House
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Obamas have just revealed new details about what's next for them.

Brandon de Hoyos
WASHINGTON, D.C. --
New video shows President Barack Obama as he leaves the Oval Office for the very last time.

Hours before President-elect Donald J. Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office, Obama and his wife Michelle revealed new plans for life after the White House.

"After eight years in the White House, Michelle and I now rejoin all of you as private citizens," Obama said, in a video posted Friday morning to YouTube.


Michelle Obama told viewers it was time for the family to take a little break, finally removed from the Washington bubble after two terms.

"We won't be online as much as you are used to seeing us," the First Lady said.


The Obamas also appealed for help as they transition to work on the new Obama Foundation, a center to be based on Chicago's south side.

It will be "more than a library and a museum," President Obama said, adding that "it will be a living and working center for citizenship."



The couple said they needed help, asking Americans to submit ideas about "your hopes, your beliefs about what we can achieve together," the president said.

You can learn more about the Obama Foundation at www.obama.org.
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamamichelle obamau.s. & worldlibrariesmuseumsWashington DC
Load Comments
BARACK OBAMA
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump becoming USA's president
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
Presidents and their pets
Obama commutes sentence for convicted conspirator Oscar Lopez-Rivera
More barack obama
POLITICS
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump becoming USA's president
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as president
PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
More Politics
Top Stories
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump becoming USA's president
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash identified
Off-duty Robbins officer fatally shoots alleged robbery suspect in Chicago
Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' to appear in US courtroom
10 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago on Thursday
McDonald's to bring 1,100 jobs to West Loop
Show More
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
Schumer slams Trump's 'swamp' Cabinet picks
Crews face frigid waters to save trapped deer
8 Survivors Found in Rubble of Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche: Reports
Video shows Park Forest officers resuscitating overdose victim
More News
Top Video
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash identified
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump becoming USA's president
Video shows Park Forest officers resuscitating overdose victim
'El Chapo' extradited to United States
More Video