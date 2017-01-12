POLITICS

Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom
In a surprise move, President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House Thursday. (WLS)

WASHINGTON --
In a surprise move, President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House Thursday.

It happened as President Obama was paying tribute to Vice President Joe Biden, praising him as an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service."

Speaking at the White House Thursday with Biden by his side, Obama says the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the "bromance" the two share.

Obama says his choice of Biden was the "best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people."

Obama is listing the influences in Biden's life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents, and commending the "Biden heart."

Noting that Biden's career is "nowhere close to finished," Obama says his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.
