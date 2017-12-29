Obama took to Twitter Friday morning to point out that - while the year was marked by natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey, violence and racial tension in Charlottesville and the fight against poverty - America's unrelenting spirit of kindness prevailed and ordinary people found ways to make a difference.
As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017
He shared the story of a Houston couple who turned their wedding into a volunteer drive benefitting Hurricane Harvey victims, an NFL player who donated an entire season's salary in support of educational equality and a 10-year-old who gave away thousands of "blessing bags" to help Chicago's homeless.
"All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try. So go keep changing the world in 2018," Obama added.
All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try. So go keep changing the world in 2018.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017