Obamas visit Marines, send Kwanzaa greetings from Hawaii
President Barack Obama is wishing a happy and healthy new year to those celebrating Kwanzaa. (WLS)

HONOLULU --
President Barack Obama wished a "happy and healthy new year" to those celebrating Kwanzaa.

Obama issued his final annual Kwanzaa message as president. He said Kwanzaa is a joyous time to "reflect on the rich African-American culture."

The president emphasized the principles enshrined in the Kwanzaa holiday: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. He said those principles reflect Americans' most cherished values.

The White House released the greetings from Obama on Monday while the president and his family took their annual winter vacation in Hawaii.

He spent the morning after Christmas at a gym on a Marine Corps base near the family's vacation rental in Kailua. The president was born on Oahu.

A family of four waved to Obama's motorcade as it headed to the base in Kaneohe Bay.

Obama and first lady paid a Christmas visit to Marines on Sunday.
