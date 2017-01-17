POLITICS

Olivet Nazarene University marching band to perform at inauguration

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (WLS) --
There was a final practice Tuesday night for the only local group to perform at the inauguration Friday.

Members of the Olivet Nazarene University marching band will leave Thursday morning from their campus in Bourbonnais to head to Washington. This is the band's first inauguration and for some students their first trip to D.C.

"Just being able to go to D.C. for the first time and being able to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, it's going to be a great opportunity for us," said one student.

Private donations are covering the cost of the band's trip.
