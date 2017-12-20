POLITICS

Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit

EMBED </>More Videos

Some parents were upset with Ivanka Trump's visit to a Connecticut school.

Eyewitness News
NORWALK, Connecticut --
Some parents were upset when Ivanka Trump made an unannounced visit to a Connecticut high school.

Local media report that some parents pulled their children from class on Monday, saying they were upset they were not told in advance that President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser was paying a visit to Norwalk Early College Academy at Norwalk High School.

Karey Fitzgerald of Norwalk, told News 12 Connecticut that she thinks parents should have had the choice of whether to send their child to school when Ivanka Trump was there.

But some children viewed it as a learning experience, saying it was an honor to meet the president's daughter.

Trump and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty spoke with a handful of students at the academy. It runs on a program developed by IBM to allow students to simultaneously earn a high school diploma, associate's degree and develop technical skills.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsivanka trumpschoolu.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump, GOP plan White House celebration as tax bill OK nears
Senate expected to pass tax bill, House will re-vote Wednesday
Tammy Duckworth reflects on first term in U.S. Senate
Thousands in Illinois lose food stamps after computer system change
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Amber Alert issued for missing baby after mom found fatally stabbed
Officer commits suicide during police stop
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
Man fatally shot by stranger after trying to help distraught woman outside bar
Snapchat shooter gets 5 years in prison
Show More
12 killed, including 8 Americans, in Mexico tour bus crash
Alcohol in air at frat party registers on Breathalyzer
Hackers could impersonate AT&T Wi-Fi to attack your phone
Skimming device found on Loop ATM
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
Man, 18, killed in Des Plaines hit-and-run
More Video