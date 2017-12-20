Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit

Some parents were upset when Ivanka Trump made an unannounced visit to a Connecticut high school.Local media report that some parents pulled their children from class on Monday, saying they were upset they were not told in advance that President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser was paying a visit to Norwalk Early College Academy at Norwalk High School.Karey Fitzgerald of Norwalk, told News 12 Connecticut that she thinks parents should have had the choice of whether to send their child to school when Ivanka Trump was there.But some children viewed it as a learning experience, saying it was an honor to meet the president's daughter.Trump and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty spoke with a handful of students at the academy. It runs on a program developed by IBM to allow students to simultaneously earn a high school diploma, associate's degree and develop technical skills.----------