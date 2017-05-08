POLITICS

Pat Quinn, Illinois' 41st governor, unveils official portrait

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn has unveiled his formal portrait in the state Capitol.

The 68-year-old Democrat who stepped into the job when his predecessor was ousted donated the first "interactive" portrait Monday.

The portrait depicts Quinn in his "lucky" purple-striped tie. He stands in front of a background of 44 instances of people, issues and events from more than four decades in public service.

Information about the 44 "found items" is available by clicking on them on a webpage Quinn introduced Monday. A smartphone application also allows Capitol visitors to learn more about the items.

Quinn was lieutenant governor when Gov. Rod Blagojevich was impeached and removed in January 2009. Quinn won the 2010 election but lost in 2014 to incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

For more information, visit: governorquinnportrait.org
Related Topics:
politicspat quinnartSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Illinois budget impasse approaching 3rd year
Trump pushes Senate Republicans to act on health care bill
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Weekend Watch: GOP health care bill
More Politics
Top Stories
Retired Marine killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
Authorities: Driver saved from dangling car was texting
CFD chief suffers massive heart attack, dies
Rizzo donates $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
Drug pushed on internet leads to 44 Cook County fentanyl deaths
Show More
Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in deaths of 7
City of Chicago posts deleted EPA climate change information on website
Illinois budget impasse approaching 3rd year
Man charged in shooting of 2 cops thought they were rival gang members
Police: Girl, 11, revived after heroin overdose
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos