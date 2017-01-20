POLITICS

Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Mike Waterhouse&#47;ABC Owned Stations)</span></div>
Americans gathered in Washington, D.C. to watch Donald Trump be inaugurated.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumptrump inaugurationu.s. & worldpresidential inauguration
Load Comments
POLITICS
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
More Politics
Top Stories
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Trump protesters clash with police after inauguration, 95 arrested
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to 17 charges, officials say
Man charged in fatal beating of visitor in Glen Ellyn home
Off-duty Robbins officer fatally shoots alleged robbery suspect in Chicago
Show More
Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud
Former President George H. W. Bush 'breathing well on his own'
Man charged with stealing video games from suburban libraries
School district to handcuff students only as last resort
3,000 pounds of weed disguised as watermelons seized
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos