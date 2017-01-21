PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

PHOTOS: First lady inaugural ball fashion through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
At Friday night's inaugural balls, Melania Trump got her first opportunity as first lady to show off her fashion sense at a formal event.

She wore an ivory column gown reportedly designed by the former creative director of Carolina Herrera, Herve Pierre.

Celebrating the new president with a ball is a tradition that dates all the way back to our first president, when one was held in George Washington's honor in New York City, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies. It was not until 1809, however, that the first official inaugural ball was held in Washington, D.C.

Typically there is more than one inaugural ball. President Donald Trump and Melania attended three. The all-time record for inaugural balls goes to Bill Clinton in 1997, with 14 balls.

But when it comes to fashion at these distinguished events, all eyes are on the first lady.

See the dresses the first ladies wore to recent inaugural balls and galas in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationmichelle obamahillary clintonnancy reaganfashion
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Describe your feelings about America under President Trump
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Thousands expected Women's March on Chicago
Describe your feelings about America under President Trump
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands expected Women's March on Chicago
Trump protesters march through the Loop, briefly block LSD
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
President Trump Signs Executive Order 'Minimizing the Economic Burden' of Obamacare
Police: Extra patrols after 13-year-old punched, robbed
Senate Confirms Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security
Show More
Trump protesters clash with DC police after inauguration
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
Imagination comes alive at the Chicago International Puppet Festival
Olivet Nazarene University marching band performs at inauguration parade
Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to 17 charges, officials say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos