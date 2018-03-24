  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 11AM: March for Our Lives Chicago in Union Park
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

March for Our Lives signs: Demonstrators' calls for action

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">See the signs demonstrators are carrying at March for Our Lives events around the country. (Barbara Becker/Instagram)</span></div>
Summoned by student survivors of the Florida school massacre, tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

In the photo gallery above, check out the signs the demonstrators are carrying at various events nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
