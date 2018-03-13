Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

President Donald Trump unceremoniously dumped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by tweet on Tuesday and picked CIA Director Mike Pompeo to take his place, abruptly ending Tillerson's turbulent tenure as America's top diplomat and escalating the administration's chaotic second-year shake-up.Tillerson was ousted barely four hours after he returned from an Africa mission and with no face-to-face conversation with the president, the latest casualty of an unruly White House that has seen multiple top officials depart in recent weeks. Citing the Iran nuclear deal and other issues, Trump said he and Tillerson were "not really thinking the same.""We disagreed on things," Trump told reporters at the White House - a diplomatic take on a fractious relationship that included reports that Tillerson had privately called the president a "moron."In an illustration of the gulf that has long separated Tillerson and Trump, aides to both couldn't even on agree on the circumstances of his firing.Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein and other State Department officials said that Tillerson hadn't learned he was dismissed until he saw Trump's early-morning tweet, and hadn't discussed it directly with the president. Goldstein said the former Exxon Mobil CEO was "unaware of the reason" he was fired and "had had every intention of staying," feeling he was making progress on national security.Hours later, Goldstein was fired, too.Multiple White House officials said that Tillerson had been informed of the decision Friday, while he was in Ethiopia. One official said chief of staff John Kelly had called Tillerson on Friday and again on Saturday to warn him that Trump was about to take imminent action if he did not step aside, and that a replacement had already been identified. When Tillerson didn't act, Trump fired him, that official said.All of the officials demanded anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.Trump's change puts Pompeo, an ardent foe of the Iran nuclear deal, in charge of U.S. diplomacy as the president decides whether to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement. Trump faces another deadline in May to decide whether to remain in the Obama-era nuclear agreement that he campaigned aggressively against.Tillerson has pushed Trump to remain in the agreement and had been pursuing a delicate strategy with European allies and others to try to improve or augment it to Trump's liking. The president mentioned differences over how to handle the Iran agreement, "so we were not really thinking the same."Though Trump and other officials said he'd been considering replacing Tillerson for some time, the president said he made the decision only recently and "by myself." Tillerson will be "much happier now," he said.The reshuffle also comes amid a dramatic diplomatic opening with North Korea, with Trump set to hold a historic meeting with leader Kim Jong Un in May. Pressuring North Korea with sanctions and other isolation measures had been a top Tillerson priority, and he had been one of the administration's more vocal advocates for holding talks in some form with the North. When Trump ultimately accepted Kim's invitation for a meeting, Tillerson was in Ethiopia, though he said he spoke with Trump about it shortly before it was announced.Tillerson's departure adds to a period of intense turnover within Trump's administration that has alarmed those both in and out of the White House. Top economic adviser Gary Cohn announced his resignation last week, not long after communications director Hope Hicks and staff secretary Rob Porter both departed near the start of Trump's second year in office.Speculation that Tillerson would be fired grew last fall with the reports of his "moron" insult, which the secretary state never personally denied. It spiked again in November when White House officials told multiple news outlets of a plan to replace him with Pompeo. But Tillerson continued to hang on, pointing out that his doubters had yet to be proven right.The president said he was nominating the CIA's deputy director, Gina Haspel, to take over for Pompeo at the intelligence agency. If confirmed, Haspel would be the CIA's first female directorPompeo, a former Republican congressman from Kansas, has already been confirmed by the Senate for his current role at the CIA, making it extremely likely that he will be confirmed for the State Department role. Trump tweeted, "He will do a fantastic job!"Pompeo said he was "deeply grateful" to be nominated and looked "forward to guiding the world's finest diplomatic corps" if confirmed. He also praised Trump."His leadership has made America safer, and I look forward to representing him and the American people to the rest of the world to further America's prosperity," Pompeo said.On Tillerson's plane trip back from Africa, he had told reporters he had cut short his mission by one night because he was exhausted after working most of the night two nights in a row and getting sick in Ethiopia."I felt like, look, I just need to get back," Tillerson said.Dismissing Tillerson had been discussed at multiple levels for a long time, said a senior White House official, adding that the North Korea overture and invitation brought more urgency to the decision. Two officials said Trump wanted to have a new team in place ahead of an upcoming meeting with Kim, the North Korean leader.One senior White House official said that when Trump made the decision to meet with Kim while Tillerson was in Africa, an aide asked if Tillerson should weigh in on the matter. Trump said there was no reason to consult him because no matter what the group decided, Tillerson would be against it, the official said.The former Exxon chief had been an unlikely pick for top diplomat, with no formal experience but a lifetime's worth of personal relationships with heads of state and powerful global figures, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was slated to retire from Exxon in March 2017 at age 65 under the company's mandatory retirement policy when he joined the administration.On Tillerson's firing, Senator Tammy Duckworth released a statement saying, "Just hours ago, Rex Tillerson became the lone Trump Administration cabinet official to stand with the United Kingdom in condemning Russia's nerve agent attack on English soil. Donald Trump's reaction to Tillerson's support of a close American ally facing threats from Russia was to fire him. I've always been clear that the Trump Administration needs steady, thoughtful and effective people at the top-not just in Cabinet positions but in critical diplomatic roles that have remained vacant for more than a year, like Ambassador to the Republic of Korea."Rather than taking serious steps to ensure stability or fill our diplomatic corps, once again Donald Trump chose chaos and turmoil today over the kind of leadership the American people desperately need and deserve. Even worse, his new nominee to be Secretary of State-the highest diplomatic post in the nation-has not expressed any moral opposition to torture. Who we confirm for this post will send a message to the rest of the world on our nation's commitment, or lack thereof, to condemning torture and promoting human rights around the globe."On Mike Pompeo being selected to replace Tillerson, Duckworth said, ""I voted against Mr. Pompeo's nomination to be CIA Director because he failed to express moral opposition to torture, but Ms. Haspel has done much worse. Not only did she directly supervise the torture of detainees, but she also participated in covering it up by helping to destroy the video evidence. Her reprehensible actions should disqualify her from having the privilege of serving the American people in government ever again, but apparently this President believes they merit a promotion. I could not disagree more."Congressman Peter Roskam released a statement on Pompeo's selection saying, "I was pleased about the selection of Mike Pompeo to serve as our next Secretary of State. Director Pompeo has earned the respect of the members of Congress, the Intelligence community, the Defense community and our friends around the world through his service to our country in the Army, his time in the House of Representatives and his leadership at the CIA. I believe he's an excellent choice to serve as our nation's top diplomat and I look forward to opportunities to work together to advance American interests around the world."