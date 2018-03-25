President Trump returns to D.C., Stormy Daniels interview set to air Sunday

You are correct @ChrisRuddyNMX. Ms. Clifford's claims are yet another "hoax" - similar to other infamous "hoaxes" like the moon landing, 9/11, etc. Is this, along with claims that I worked on some campaigns 25 yrs ago, the best you guys can come upon with to discredit us? #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 25, 2018

Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. Problem is that a new...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

....lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country - and I am very happy with my existing team. Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

President Donald Trump returned to Washington from Mar-A-Lago on Sunday, just as a potentially explosive interview is set to air.Former adult film star Stormy Daniels will appear on 60 Minutes Sunday to talk about her claim that she had an affair with Trump and was paid to stay silent.Trump friend and ABC News contributor Christopher Ruddy said the president believes the stories about Daniels are a "political hoax.""This is politically motivated to hurt and embarrass him in some way," Ruddy said.Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, fired back on Twitter, saying that his client's claims are a 'hoax' similar to infamous hoaxes like the moon landing and 9/11.It is unclear whether the president plans to watch Daniels' interview."He did say that he's expecting to make one or two major changes to his government very soon," Ruddy said. "Other White House sources, not the president, tell me Veterans Affairs secretary, David Shulkin, is likely to depart the Cabinet very soon."Trump's legal team is also in flux.Joe Digenova and Victoria Toensing were publicized as additions to the team after the resignation of lead attorney John Dowd last week.On Sunday, it was announced that conflicts of interest will keep Digenova and Toensing from signing on.On Twitter, Trump insisted he was not having trouble gathering a legal team."Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me," the president tweeted.