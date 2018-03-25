POLITICS

President Trump returns to D.C., Stormy Daniels interview set to air Sunday

A potentially-explosive interview with former adult film actress Stormy Daniels about her alleged relationship with President Trump is set to air Sunday. (WLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump returned to Washington from Mar-A-Lago on Sunday, just as a potentially explosive interview is set to air.

Former adult film star Stormy Daniels will appear on 60 Minutes Sunday to talk about her claim that she had an affair with Trump and was paid to stay silent.

Trump friend and ABC News contributor Christopher Ruddy said the president believes the stories about Daniels are a "political hoax."

"This is politically motivated to hurt and embarrass him in some way," Ruddy said.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, fired back on Twitter, saying that his client's claims are a 'hoax' similar to infamous hoaxes like the moon landing and 9/11.



It is unclear whether the president plans to watch Daniels' interview.

"He did say that he's expecting to make one or two major changes to his government very soon," Ruddy said. "Other White House sources, not the president, tell me Veterans Affairs secretary, David Shulkin, is likely to depart the Cabinet very soon."

Trump's legal team is also in flux.

Joe Digenova and Victoria Toensing were publicized as additions to the team after the resignation of lead attorney John Dowd last week.

On Sunday, it was announced that conflicts of interest will keep Digenova and Toensing from signing on.

On Twitter, Trump insisted he was not having trouble gathering a legal team.

"Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me," the president tweeted.


