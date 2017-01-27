Friday, Jan. 20: Soon after he was sworn in, President Donald Trump signed an executive order dismantling the Affordable Care Act.
Saturday, Jan 21: Trump gave a speech at CIA headquarters, telling the agency that he supports them "a thousand percent."
Monday, Jan 23: Trump signed a trio of presidential memorandums. One memorandum called for the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. The second implemented a federal government hiring freeze, "except for military." The last memorandum reaffirmed an existing law which bans federal funding for foreign nongovernment organizations that promote or pay for abortions.
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Trump signed orders to advance the construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.
Wednesday, Jan. 25: Two executive orders aimed at preventing illegal immigration, including building a border wall, were signed.
Thursday, Jan 26: Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a scheduled meeting with Trump because of the border wall.
Friday, Jan. 27: Trump signed two executive orders at the Pentagon. The first was described as a "great rebuilding" of the military. The second was to implement "new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out the United States of America."
He also met with British Prime Minister Theresa May, his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader.
President Donald Trump's first week in office
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories