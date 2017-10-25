Rauner derides Senate's 'right-to-work' override

Gov. Bruce Rauner says action to ban local "right-to-work" zones is "a damaging loss for the economic competitiveness of Illinois."The Senate voted 42-13 Tuesday to overturn Rauner's veto. The Republican wants to give local communities authority to establish "right-to-work" policies. That enables an employee to hold a union job with union protections without joining the bargaining unit or paying dues.Rauner says it's crucial to cities and counties trying to compete for jobs with states such as Indiana and Wisconsin.But a federal judge ruled in January that Lincolnshire's right-to-work zone violated federal law. It reserves authority for such restrictions to state legislatures only.The legislation moves to the House. It becomes law if an override is approved by a three-fifths majority.The bill is SB1905 .