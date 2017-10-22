Rauner expected to announce re-election bid Monday

Tomorrow @GovRauner expected to announce plans to run for reelection. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/FLKFwmbmOR — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) October 23, 2017

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to announce his run for re-election Monday, sources told ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall.The 2018 Illinois governor's race is on pace to be the most expensive in U.S. history, propelled by a wealthy Republican incumbent and a billionaire Democrat. J.B. Pritzker, one of the world's richest people, is among several Democrats trying to defeat multimillionaire Rauner.Both Pritzker and Rauner have been airing TV ads more than a year before Election Day. Combined, all of the candidates have raised more than $100 million in the past year.