Rauner expected to announce re-election bid Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to announce his run for re-election Monday, sources told ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall.


The 2018 Illinois governor's race is on pace to be the most expensive in U.S. history, propelled by a wealthy Republican incumbent and a billionaire Democrat. J.B. Pritzker, one of the world's richest people, is among several Democrats trying to defeat multimillionaire Rauner.

Both Pritzker and Rauner have been airing TV ads more than a year before Election Day. Combined, all of the candidates have raised more than $100 million in the past year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
