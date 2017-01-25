POLITICS

State of the State: Rauner to urge bipartisan deal on Illinois' budget crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Gov. Bruce Rauner will strike an optimistic tone in his State of the State address, while acknowledging Illinois faces "significant challenges."

The Republican's Wednesday speech comes as he gears up for a 2018 re-election bid.

His office says Rauner will focus on Illinois' accomplishments, such as making government more efficient and increasing school funding. He'll also renew his call for lawmaker term limits.

Lawmakers haven't agreed on a state budget for almost two years, leading to deep cuts to social services and higher education and billions in overdue bills.

Rauner and Illinois' largest state-employee union also have been fighting over a new labor contract.

Rauner is expected to cite a bipartisan package being considered in the Senate as evidence lawmakers can work together. But that agreement is far from a done deal.
Related Topics:
politicsillinois budgetbudgetstate of the stateSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, media coverage
Watch Trump's first post-inauguration interview
Trump admin orders EPA media blackout, contract freeze
Trump signs several executive memos, including federal hiring freeze
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Dow hits 20,000 for first time ever
Video shows gunman shot by police seconds after killing man
Chicago school board to discuss CPS budget gap
Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, media coverage
Shedd Aquarium to close 2 days this week before free days
Illinois twin baby girls have different skin colors
Show More
Video shows teen attacking fellow Stevenson HS student on bus
Surveillance video shows armed robbery of family grocery
Prosecutors: Dean at South Side school sexually assaulted student
Trump to move on border security, immigration enforcement
Feds find $20 million in a mattress box spring
More News
Photos
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
More Photos