POLITICS

Rauners moving back to Illinois governor's mansion

Governor Bruce Rauner and his wife say they are moving back into the Governor's Mansion in Springfield. (WLS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana, say they're moving back into the Illinois Governor's Mansion as renovations wrap up on the historic home.

The Rauners are scheduled to speak about the move and the renovation project on Monday.

The mansion in Springfield was built in 1855 and is one of the three oldest continuously occupied governor's residences in the U.S. It's been undergoing needed renovations, including a new roof, HVAC system and entrance to the building.

The Rauners, who have multiple homes of their own across the U.S., moved from the executive mansion to the Director's House on the Illinois State Fairgrounds while the $15 million project was underway.

The renovation has been funded through private donations.
