POLITICS

Records: Trump Tower in Chicago failed to follow fish protection rules

Trump International Hotel and Tower is seen along Chicago River Friday, Nov. 8, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

CHICAGO --
The Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago is one of the largest users of water from the Chicago River, but records show it has never met Environmental Protection Agency rules for protecting fish.

The Chicago Tribune reports that city records indicate the skyscraper siphons nearly 20 million gallons (76 million liters) a day for its cooling systems before pumping water back into the river at up to 35 degrees hotter.

State and federal regulations limit the number of fish that can be trapped or killed during water intake processes.

State records show that of the nearly dozen high-rise buildings using the river for cooling water, Trump Tower is the only one that has failed to document it followed the requirements. Officials at the decade-old building also failed to study fish killed by the complex.

Trump Tower officials didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

The Illinois Chapter of the Sierra Club and Friends of the Chicago River have provided notice that they intend to sue Chicago Trump International Hotel & Tower.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly said 'we want crystal-clean water, and we want clean air -- the cleanest ever' but his hotel has been negatively impacting the Chicago River for years," says Jack Darin, Sierra Club Illinois Chapter Director. "Actions speak louder than words, and it's clear Trump will use any means necessary -- from actively threatening our city's namesake river for his own profit to rolling back clean air and water safeguards as President -- to show his disregard for our clean air and water. Donald Trump outright disrespects Chicago any chance he gets, including thinking he is above following the laws protecting our hometown Chicago River."

"These fish, and the multitudes of fish already in the river, are intended to take advantage of our public investment in cleaner water and improved habitat. Allowing the Trump International Hotel and Tower to continue to operate a system that traps and kills fish and other aquatic wildlife flies in the face of the momentum and investment surrounding a vibrant, healthy, revitalized Chicago River," Friends of the Chicago River Executive Director Margaret Frisbie said. "We can't allow such an egregious violation of state and federal water law to go unchecked."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumptrump towerenvironmentenvironmental protection agencyfishChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Silvana Tabares appointed alderman of 23rd Ward by Mayor Emanuel
Figures show about 2,000 minors separated from families
Weekend Watch: Legislature presents Gov. Rauner with over 600 bills to sign
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen shot in Univ. Village covered with sheet, initially presumed dead
VIDEO: Priest confronts burglar at SW Side church
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Actress calls out Tesla after husband's car bursts into flames
Two escapees from southeastern Ill. jail spotted near Norris City, Ill.
Eagles surprise woman fired by Chip Kelly with Super Bowl ring
Homeland Security chief slams 'irresponsible' reports of separating migrant families
Show More
4 wounded in Little Village shooting
Girl, 14, missing from Rogers Park
Chicago Weather: Heat wave continues Monday
VIDEO: Train derailment leads to explosion
More News