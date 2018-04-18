POLITICS

Renovated Illinois governor's mansion opening soon

A private fundraising campaign to restore the governor's mansion in Springfield has received about $4.5 million toward its estimated goal of $15 million. (WLS)

By
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
If you would like to tour the newly-renovated Illinois governor's mansion, you can this summer. The grand mansion is scheduled to open to the public on July 14.

MEDIA TOUR WEDNESDAY


The architecture and construction companies will give journalists a first-hand look Wednesday at the progress to date. ABC 7's Stacey Baca, along with other journalists, will take a one-hour, hard-hat tour of the mansion today. Watch the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

TOTAL DISREPAIR

The Illinois mansion is the official residence of our state's governor, along with being one of the state's most grandeur mansions. However, years of disrepair began to show - splintered wood, peeling paint, structural damage.

Three years ago, ABC 7's Paul Meincke toured the old home when it was in total disrepair.

CONSTRUCTION HISTORY, COST

In 2015, construction started after Governor Bruce Rauner and his wife, First Lady Diana Rauner, promised the public to fully renovated the mansion without using taxpayers' money. The Illinois Governor's Mansion Association set a goal to raise $15 million in private funds to complete the project.

An association spokeswoman said Wednesday that "nearly $15 million" has been raised, but she declined to specify the amount. Spokeswoman Rachel Hatch said the mansion association plans to release that information at a later date.


THE VISITOR'S EXPERIENCE

The mansion association has touted many changes. Although there are structural improvements, the group has also taken this opportunity to revamp educational programs to focus on the state's rich history and artwork.

Structural changes include a new facade and landscaping. New features include the following, according to the association:

-Full ADA accessibility for the first time in history
-Professionally trained docents on-site for guided tours
-Expanded programming
-An all-new visitor center and short orientation video
-Rooms dedicated specifically to historic events, including the Columbian Exposition and Past Illinois Governors and families


THE ART EXPERIENCE

Art exhibits will also be part of the newly-renovated mansion. Organizers said the inaugural exhibit, Art in Illinois, brings together more than 80 works of art from artists based in the state.

THE OPENING

The opening celebration will be held July 14, according to the association. Once open, the mansion is scheduled to be open seven days a week for visitors.
