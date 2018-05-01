POLITICS

Rep. Gutierrez's daughter expected to run for alderman

Five months after Congressman Luis Gutierrez announced he was not going to run for another term, his daughter is preparing to run for her first.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five months after Congressman Luis Gutierrez announced he was not going to run for another term, his daughter is preparing to run for her first.

"Jessica called me last week and she was telling me that she was going to take a try at running for alderman," said alderman Ricardo Muñoz, 22nd Ward.

Jessica Washington Gutierrez, center, stood by her father as he announced in November 2017 that he would not run for another term.



Jessica Washington Gutierrez, who stood by her father during his announcement last November, is planning to announcer her candidacy May 8, challenging 30th Ward alderman Ariel Reboyras, a strong ally of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, particularly in the area of police reform.

"She's a wonderful young lady. I've known her for many years. Her just being around the congressman and a lot of the political rallies and organizations, things that we do, so she is well known within our circles, obviously," said alderman George Cardenas, 12th Ward.

"I would say it would definitely give the mayor some consternation. Obviously Luis has been a huge supporter of the mayor, but so has Ariel, and I think we never like to see our friends fighting amongst each other," said alderman Ray Lopez, 15th Ward.

Aldermen Lopez and Cardenas expect the mayor to side with Reboyras.

"I think the mayor is going to support Reboyras because that's the right thing to do. He's been loyal to him and he should respond in that way. He respects the congressman, he respects the daughter, but at the end of the day there's certain things you don't do. You don't abandon your allies," Cardenas said.

But the question is, are people in the district ready to abandon the incumbent?

"Well I think all incumbents, including myself, are vulnerable because the Bernie factor, then you have a lot of millennials saying, 'Hey it's our turn,'" Munoz said.
