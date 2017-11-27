POLITICS

Rep. Luis Gutierrez will not seek reelection, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez will not run for reelection, according to sources familiar with his decision.

Rep. Gutierrez has represented Illinois's 4th Congressional District since 1993.

ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall reported Monday night that 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa is expected to circulate petitions for his seat. Cook County Commissioner and former mayoral candidate Jesus "Chuy" Garcia may circulate petitions as well.


Gutierrez is expected to formally announce his decision Tuesday. He nor his office had commented on media reports Monday night.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsLuis Gutierrezcongresselectionelection 2018congressional raceChicagoBrighton ParkLower West SideHermosaGage Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Sen. Warren
Candidates line up to file petitions for 2018 primary
Political newcomer challenging Cook Co. assessor in primary
Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus gears up for annual town hall
More Politics
Top Stories
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl abducted in NC
Elderly woman seriously injured in Edgebrook home invasion
Illinois holiday unclaimed property auction begins
Man dies after 7-hour standoff holding baby daughter hostage as family watched
President Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Sen. Warren
Show More
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Addison
Violence in Chicago takes no holidays
City of Chicago sues Uber over 2016 data breach
What to know about Meghan Markle
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos