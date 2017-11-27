Rep. Luis Gutierrez will not seek reelection, sources say

BREAKING: Cong Luis Gutierrez will not run for re-election. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa to circulate petitions, Chüy Garcia may too. @ABC7Chicago — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) November 28, 2017

Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez will not run for reelection, according to sources familiar with his decision.Rep. Gutierrez has represented Illinois's 4th Congressional District since 1993.ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall reported Monday night that 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa is expected to circulate petitions for his seat. Cook County Commissioner and former mayoral candidate Jesus "Chuy" Garcia may circulate petitions as well.Gutierrez is expected to formally announce his decision Tuesday. He nor his office had commented on media reports Monday night.